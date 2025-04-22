Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in Egypt Aamir Shouket on Tuesday met with globally renowned archaeologist, Egyptologist and former Egyptian Minister for Tourism & Antiquities Dr. Zahi Hawass in Cairo.

https://x.com/PakinEgypt/status/1914697492462965136

“Matters pertaining to the protection and preservation of archaeological treasures in Pakistan and Egypt were discussed during the meeting,” Pakistan Embassy in Egypt posted on X.

https://x.com/PakinEgypt/status/1914698156886962188