Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): The embassy of Pakistan Tokyo is constantly exploring employment opportunities for Pakistani youth in Japan.

In this context, Borderlink, a Japanese human resort company, has hired 32 Assistant Language Teachers from Pakistan in collaboration with the Embassy of Pakistan Tokyo and Overseas Employment Corporation.

On Saturday, a welcome event for teachers was arranged by the embassy.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar advised the teachers to exhibit exemplary performance to open more doors for Pakistanis.

He also urged them to promote a soft image of our beloved homeland.

