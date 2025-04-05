HC highlights Pak-Canada potential in bilateral investment, trade growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, April 05 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner in Canada Muhammad Saleem on Saturday while emphasizing the friendly and enduring ties between Pakistan and Canada, Saleem highlighted the potential and promising opportunities for enhancing bilateral political, economic, investment, trade and cultural ties.

He noted that Canada was among the top five investor countries in Pakistan last year and urged the business community for enhancing investment portfolio in mining, IT, agriculture, energy and infrastructure sectors.

He also commended the vibrant Pakistani-Canadian diaspora for their significant contribution in public and private sectors enriching Canada’s diverse society while maintaining strong ties with their heritage.

The high commissioner was addressing a reception hosted by Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa in connection with Pakistan Day. Guests including Canadian dignitaries, senior government functionaries, members of diplomatic corps, international organizations, business community, representatives of academia, media, civil society, Pakistani community and students attended the event, a press release said.

In his address, the high commissioner underscored the significance of Pakistan Day reflecting on the country’s journey shaped by the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding leaders.

He also shared encouraging economic developments in Pakistan over the past year and highlighted stabilization and growth driven by key reforms, improved fiscal management and increased investor confidence.

Muhammad Saleem noted that foreign exchange reserves had strengthened while remittances and exports also increased, contributing to the country’s economic resilience.

The high commissioner further reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and inclusivity while stressing the importance of deepening Pakistan-Canada relations in all domains.