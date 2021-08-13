PNCA to organize special online cultural programs to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize special online cultural programs on August 14 titled ‘Meri Pehchan Pakistan’.

The cultural programs were being aimed to pay a tribute to national heroes and forefathers for their great struggle for the Independence of Pakistan.

PNCA in a statement said that”This day reminds us of the sacrifices and untiring efforts of our forefathers.”

An official of PNCA Masroor Shah told APP that the Arts Council official page would present online ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ and National songs. He said a stage play would be presented highlighting the importance of the day and paying tribute to National heroes.

While the National Puppet Theatre PNCA would also present colourful puppet show on the theme of the Independence Day.

He said that puppet show would portray the history of the Pakistan Movement in the form of stories to grab the attention of the children and educate them about their history.