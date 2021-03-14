PNCA to organize five-day “Youth Drama Festival 2021” from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize five days-long “Youth Drama Festival 2021” from March 15 (Monday).

Students of various colleges and universities will be competing and acting out stories using a combination of speech, gesture, music, dances, sound and spectacles in the festival.

PNCA Repertory Theater section is providing hundreds of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the national stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP the “PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2021” would be a wonderful five days of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who would compete for the awards.