ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold a three- day long series of musical programs tilted “Raagistan” to promote classical music among youth from December 29.

The musical program is aimed to revive the traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc.

They will feature one of the best and well known classical singer Akbar Ali from Iconic Jalandhar Family and bunch of some talented musicians,an official said on Sunday.

He said that he will mesmerize the audience with classical forms of music including Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki .

He said that PNCA was striving hard to promote the classical music awareness among the young lot but also” to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers.

He said that this venture will be a mile stone in order to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who is custodian of that precious art form.

He said that PNCA is looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive the rich classical art form.