ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): National Council of Arts (PNCA) will hold First Photography Competition titled “Islamic Unity” on November 22.

In collaboration with Embassy of Iran- Pakistan, the subject of photography will be Solidarity, Harmony and Unity among Islamic world.

According to an official, the date for submission of amateur and professional photographers was from November 2 to 21.

He said that photographs must be Digital size 300dpi, 4800 to 6000 px with age below 16.

First prize and second prize winners will get 35000 and 27000 while third and forth prize winners will get 2000 and 13000.

Each participants will send one entry on following mailing address ummahpic2020@gmail.com, he stated.