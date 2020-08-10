PNCA to arrange painting competition in connection with Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a painting competition based on the theme ‘Hum Sab ka Pakistan” in connection with the 74th independence day of Pakistan.

The contest was aimed at providing the opportunity to art enthusiastic groups and teenagers for paying tribute to motherland with the spirit of celebrating our freedom and national identity especially in such critical times.

Highlighting criteria for the event, an official of PNCA told APP that size of paintings for taking part in such competition should be 12 x 18 inches with the use of pencil colors.

He said that participants can be in groups with age limit of 12-16 years while the top three shortlisted paintings will be displayed on council’s official Facebook page on August 14th.

High resolution scanned images can also be sent on caw.pnca@gmail.com for entry in the competition.

Interested participants can visit the official website of PNCA where they would find complete information and registration link.

Last date for submission of entries is kept as August 12.