PNCA starts online musical evening series

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Pakistan National Council of Arts( PNCA) have started an online series of musical evenings titled ‘Sur Sajjan’ for music lovers where regional and national singers will perform in live sessions on Facebook.

This initiative has been taken on the directives of DG PNCA Dr Fozia Saeed in which every evening there will be a different celebrity guest who will perform their famous songs in regional or national language.

These program will be held on Friday evenings where famous folk and national singers will perform for the audiences in different languages . These music performances will broadcast through live sessions on PNCA’s official Facebook pages.

The aim of these live concerts is to provide entertainment to the home bound people and help the lockdown artists of remote areas.