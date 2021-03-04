PNCA arranges arts and crafts bazar on March 7

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will held arts and crafts bazar “Sunday Ke Sunday” here on March 7.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the event was aimed to provide an opportunity to artisans for showcasing their artwork.

She said that artisans would display a variety of handmade crafts work in the Bazar. “Artists would also demonstrate contemporary paintings in oil and pastel at the Bazar”, she added.

She said that paginating, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, handmade wearing stuff, accessories and much more will be available.

Dr Fouzia Saeed said that folk musicians would also entertain the visitors by singing famous folk songs at the venue.