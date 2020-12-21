ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday arranged a seminar titled “Formation of Pakistan and promotion of national harmony” to highlight the ways possible for promoting the national harmony and integrity.

Addressing to participants Managing Director, NBF Qaiser Alam said that we have come together for a national and scholarly seminar that promotes social cohesion and nationalism in Pakistan through the formulation of narratives.

He said that “I am glad that the seminar on such an important national topic has been organized by the National Book Foundation”.

He said that Pakistan is an ideological country which was established under a particular ideology.

MD said that “There is a need to set a practical example through our writings and speeches that will create and promote national harmony and unity in our society”.

He said that thinkers, poets, writers and intellectuals can develop an ideological narrative and a way of thinking by creating mutual harmony and national unity among the members of the society through their thoughts and ideas.

“We have a lot to do and face many challenges to create harmony and promote national character while upholding the national ideology of Pakistan”, he added.

Talking about NBF’s performance he said that for the last 48 years, the institute has been continuously providing services for the advancement of science and literature and so far it has published a large number of articles on science and literature, philosophy, history, science, children’s literature and many other important useful and informative topics.

He further added that from the evolution of civilizations in the modern world to the modern era of development, the role of the book and the importance and usefulness of the book can not be ignored.

He said that the book is the only source through which the rate of education in the country can be enhanced and development is possible only through the educational revolution.

Those who receive guidance from the books have always done remarkable services,he added.

NBF has produced and published more than 120 textbooks in various grades which have been published by the Federal Directorate of Education, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Pakistani embassies abroad, he stated.

Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Huq, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Dr Waseema Shehzad, Prof Idress, Dr Humera Ishfaq and Hafeez Khan also attended the event.