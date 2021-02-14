ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to establish heritage Museum in every major city of the country to preserve local and regional history of cultural heritage.

In an exclusive interview with APP Executive Director Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Khan Khushvaha on Sunday said Lok virsa was planning to establish heritage Museum in

every major city of the country to preserve local and regional history of cultural heritage.

He said these museums would preserve research and exhibit the tangible and intangible evidence of society.

Moreover, it would also provide visitors an opportunity to foster deeper understanding and sharing of authentic cultural and natural heritage alongwith enjoyment.

The ED said, “Museums are the custodian of history as much as they offer connections to history so Lok Virsa would soon start working on this project.”

He said that he was making all out efforts to modernise all ranks and cohorts of Lok Virsa by bringing developments in its system.

He informed that the first step taken was to merge Monument Library and Lok Virsa library into one enormous hall at Lok Virsa and would be opened for public to educate them of the great cultural history and heritage of Pakistan rather than providing access only to scholars.

He explained that they have started two separate entry and exit points with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety precautions.

Talha said Melas and Festives were the main agenda of Lok Virsa and one of the biggest festivities of cultural heritage so Lok Virsa would continue his past legacy in

Corona Pandemic with strict SOPs.

He went on to mention that they were working on their two open air theaters to

merge them in music equipment hall to assist the youth and the masses at large to

provide them a platform in the field of arts and music.