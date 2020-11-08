Jaun Elia was remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP): Eminent Urdu poet, scholar and philosopher Jaun Elia is being remembered on his 18th death anniversary today (Sunday), a private news channel reported.

Born in 14 December 1931 as Syed Sibt-e-Ashgar Naqvi in Amroha, Jaun Elia began writing poetry at the age of 8 but published his first collection, Shayad, when he was 60.

During his youth, Pakistan became an independent Muslim state. He therefore, migrated to Pakistan in 1957, and decided to live in Karachi.

Jaun Elia was the brother of Rais Amrohvi and Syed Muhammad Taqi, who were journalists and psychoanalysts.

His poetry collections included Sukhan Meri Udasee Hai, Zakham-e-Umeed, Mubada, Tumharey Aur Mere Darmiyan, Daricha Haye Kheyal, Qitaat, Jaun Elia Ki Tamam Ghazlain (parts I-III) and Inshaye aur Mazaameen

Farnood besides prose works of Masih-i-Baghdad Hallaj, Jometria, Tawasin, Isaghoji, Rahaish-o-Kushaish,

Hasan bin Sabah Farnod, Tajrid, Masail-i-Tajrid and Rasail Ikhwan al Safa.

Jaun Elia died on 8 November 2002 in Karachi at the aged of 70.