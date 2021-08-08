Exhibition ‘Perpetual Beings’ attracting people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):An exhibition in honor of the legendary artists of Pakistan titled “Perpetual Beings” attracted a large number of people.

The exhibition displaying at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with celebrating the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan.

According to the announcement, PNCA’s National Art Gallery displaying a collection of artworks by the master painters and miniaturists of the country.

PNCA has requested the visitors to maintain a social distancing protocol for a safer viewing experience.

The show would remain open daily from Thursday, August 5, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, and public holidays.