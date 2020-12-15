ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Audition for “Talent Hunt” at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to discover best singers and musicians continue to attract the aspirants of music.

On daily basis hundred of aspirants were giving audition at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros.

Talent Hunt programme is attracting large number of young music artists to show their skills.

Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA.

According to an official, “the auditions are now in full swing with new students coming to register themselves everyday”.

He said that the said programme was an effort to promote music field along with polishing the creative skills of the young blood”, he added.

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in different form of singing including classical ,Sufi and Jazz.

He said that any citizen can participate in programme adding that competition for playing instruments will also be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium, he added.

“The programme provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms”, he stated.