72nd birthday of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):The 72nd birthday of eminent Pakistani music maestro, qawal and playback singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was observed Tuesday, a private news channel reported.

Popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”, Khan was born on October 1948 in Faisalabad and belonged to the Patiala gharana extending the 600-year old Qawwali tradition of his family.

He introduced Qawwali to international audiences and was described as the 4th greatest singer of all time by LA Weekly in 2016.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was also a Visiting Artist in the Ethnomusicology department at the University of Washington and Seattle, United States.

He sang songs in several Pakistani movies as playback singer.

He died on August 16, 1997 after brief illness..