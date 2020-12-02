20th death anniversary of Aziz Mian to be observed on Dec-6

RAWALPINDI, Dec 02 (APP):The 20th death anniversary of legendary famous Qawwal ‘Aziz Mian’ would be observed on Decmener 6.

Punajb Council of Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi has planned a ceremony on Dec-6 in which Imarn Aziz Mian Qawal and others would participate to pay tribute to the master of qawwali Aziz Mian and to provide awareness to youngsters about the country’s culture and traditions.

He was also a contemporary of Sabri brothers. In 1989, the government of Pakistan awarded him with the Pride of Performance medal.

Late Aziz Mian is also credited with performing the longest commercially released qawwali, hashr ke roz yeh poochhoonga, which runs to slightly over 115 minutes.

Aziz Mina Qawwal died on this day in 2000 and buried in Multan.