World Food Day: Speakers call for addressing food wastage at all levels

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Celebrating the World Food Day on Friday, the speakers here at an event called for addressing food wastage at all levels including household, storage, and production.

“On this World Food Day, we as a nation must address food wastage, not only at household level but also how we produce, process and store food in Pakistan. As we go forward with the efforts of reconstruction and rehabilitation, we must make advocacy to stop food waste at all levels as part of those efforts”, Resident Coordinator of United Nations in Pakistan Julian Harnies said while addressing the event organized by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

World Food Program (WFP), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), UN-Women, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), and Ministry of National Food Security & Research also collaborated in the event.

Harnies said that after the floods, food insecurity and malnutrition are rising as existing vulnerabilities are intensified and called up the international community to step up support to Pakistan’s floods response, so that 14.6 million people in need of food (including 4 million in IPC 4) and agriculture assistance (particularly seeds and fertilizer), including children, and pregnant and lactating women, can access the diets they need to survive.

The participants noted that while the challenges of restoration of flood impacts, food security and climate change remained formidable, there is also more awareness, more commitment and more collaboration behind efforts for the restoration and rehabilitation of flood affected people, and the transformation of agri systems so that better production, better nutrition, better environment and better life could be ensured for everyone and no one is left behind.

Secretary, Ministry of National Food and Security Zafar Hassan highlighted the point that the damage to Pakistan’s agricultural sector would also be felt across the globe. Pakistan is one of the world’s top producers and exporters of cotton and rice, which have been destroyed by the flood.

He further said that agriculture has special importance for Pakistan’s economy, which at present is contributing about 19 percent to national GDP, and generating employment opportunities for more than 35 percent of the labor force.

Currently, we are facing serious challenge for food and nutritional security that needs enough resources and funds to compensate for the loss of crops and livestock to our farmers. However, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research is making dire efforts to meet this challenge and address this issue in a befitting manner, he added.

In order to provide relief to the farmers and uplift the agriculture sector, our government is devising farmer friendly policies, focusing on strengthening seed system, enhancing farm mechanization, promoting value addition, minimizing post-harvest losses and creating digital marketing platforms.

On behalf of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) he appreciated FAO’s support and technical assistance in developing and implementing agricultural policies.

A special mime performance by Nighat Chaudhary, Pakistan’s renowned Kathak dancer, and her team was also part of the event.

Their performance showcased the importance of food in our lives and impact of floods on food security.

The event ended on a note of thanks by Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Ali, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and inauguration of a three day photo exhibition on the importance of food, food security and climate resilient agriculture. the exhibition will remain open for the public till October 16.

The event was well attended by representatives of the international community, UN organizations, media, civil society, students and relevant government departments.