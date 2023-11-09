WB- Punjab Govt collaboration to bring prosperity for farmers: PHHSA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP): Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Thursday said the World Bank’s collaboration with the Punjab Government in the agriculture sector would usher an era of prosperity for farmers through bumper crops.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said the World Bank had reaffirmed its commitment for a sustainable agricultural revolution in Punjab through a “game-changing collaboration with the Punjab Government”, according to a news release.

The PHHSA chairman said a delegation from the World Bank’s Review Mission recently visited Multan, marking a significant milestone in the “Revolutionary Plan for Sustainable Agricultural Development” in the province.

He said according to official sources, the primary objective of the visit was to inspect the modern drip and solar systems strategically deployed throughout the region. In the five-year project, out of its total cost of Rs 68 billion, the World Bank was offering Rs 45 billion.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitar-I-Imtiaz said the project would have “a profound impact on the agricultural landscape in the region”.

“It is also poised to mitigate the effects of climate change, ushering in modern irrigation systems, creating an attractive environment for private sector investments, and facilitating the growth of profitable agriculture.Remarkably, over 1.3 million rural farmer families will directly benefit from this project,” he added.