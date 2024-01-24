USC sole entity with largest digital network in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is the sole corporation with the best database that efficiently records online transactions from over 4000 stores and 130 warehouses simultaneously.

The corporation has the Best Point of Sales System, Human Resource Management, Supply Chain Management, and Financial Management Masterpiece System, said a news release here on Wednesday.

USC has the only digital system for providing government-targeted subsidies on foodstuffs to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) customers with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) records.

The discussion of this new system is now happening in the world, which is an honour for the entire country.

USC, GM Information Technology Shakeel Ahmed described the computerization of Utility Stores in the best possible way at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos Switzerland, which is an important milestone and honor for USC and Pakistan.