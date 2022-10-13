USC drastically reduce prices of various items: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Thursday reduced the prices of various commodities.

According to spokesman USC Inayat ullah Daula, the USC drastically reduced the prices of various items including premium brands ghee, cooking oil, pulses etc and the new prices have come into force immediately, said a press release.

As per details, Eva Ghee Premium Brand Ghee price reduced by Rs 31 per kg, Eva Premium Cooking Oil reduced by Rs 16 per liter, Dalda ghee Premium Brand reduced by Rs 30 per 5kg, Dalda Cooking Oil reduced by Rs 25 per 5 litre. Similarly, the price of Habib Banaspati has been reduced by Rs 85 per 5 kg, while the price of Habib Cooking Oil 5 liters has also been reduced by Rs 85. Apart from this, the prices of other premium brands of ghee and cooking oil have also been reduced.

Prices of various pulses have also been reduced from Rs 15 to Rs 30 per kg with immediate effect. The quality and the standard of pulses available at the utility stores is very high.

It should be noted that special subsidies are being given on flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice under the Prime Minister’s relief package at all stores across the country.

Utility Stores Corporation as always strives to provide affordable and quality products to its customers from time to time.