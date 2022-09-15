US$3.35 bln foreign-funded water projects under implementation currently

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): As many as twenty six (26) foreign-funded projects in Water Sector amounting to US$ 3,354 million are currently under implementation, according to the National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC–FFP) Federal Water Sector.

According to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the NCC-FFP forum reviewed progress of the development projects of Water Sector funded by World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, USA, France, Germany, Saudi Fund, Kuwait, and OFID.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq chaired the committee meeting which among others was attended by minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, State Minister for Finance, Aisha Ghaus Pasha, representatives of PM’s office, finance division and provincial planning and development departments and boards of revenues.

On the occasion, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the importance of ongoing Hydropower and Water sector development projects being essential for power generation at affordable rates and sustainable development in country’s economy.

He stated that the incumbent government was focusing on rehabilitation and construction of major dams which would fulfill country’s needs for water, food and energy security and in view of long-term benefits towards stabilizing the economy of Pakistan.

Syed Khursheed Shah directed the line departments to fast track implementation of the projects and prompt redressal of issues for expeditious execution of projects in water sector.

He further emphasized on the quick delivery of the projects including Tarbela 5th Extension, Keyal Khawar, and Harpo Projects and set the timelines to resolve the bottlenecks to expedite the process of implementation.