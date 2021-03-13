UHS to vaccinate all LCCI members for Covid-19

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (LCCI) 29,000 members and their families and mediamen would be provided vaccination for Covid-19 pandemic through the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

It was decided through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UHS and the Lahore Chamber here on Saturday. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while EC Member Haji Muhammad Asif Seher was also present.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Javed Akram said that complete eradication of corona pandemic could not be achieved unless 75 per cent of the population was vaccinated. He also announced to appoint a focal person in this regard.

He said the University of Health Science would establish a Help Desk at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and vaccination would be provided for different disease.

He said that the LCCI was the first Chamber which had signed MoU with the UHS. He said that crisis brings opportunities and Covid-19 vaccination was a ray of hope.

Prof Dr Javed Akram said billions of people would have to be vaccinated for the complete eradication of the epidemic all over the world. He said that around three million people had already lost their lives due to this pandemic. “I term this pandemic the third world war,” he remarked.

He said that it was a historic occasion that corona vaccine was being tested on human in Pakistan. “This trial has proved that there can be world-class research in Pakistan,” he said.

Professor Javed Akram said that vaccine research usually took a long time to complete but given its urgent need, for the first time in history, the research period was shortened.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah thanked the UHS Vice Chancellor for offering various services through this MoU to the members of Lahore Chamber concerning with the Covid-19.

He said it was also very good to see that the University of Health Sciences had been given this task to spearhead the efforts of exploring the potential areas for cooperation in promoting healthcare delivery especially combating Covid-19 pandemic.

Mian Tariq Misbah said the Covid-19 pandemic had caused heavy loss, not only to the precious human lives but also to the trade and economic activities so a strong action against this disease was need of the hour.

He said that suspension of trade and economic activities was also as dangerous as loss of precious human lives.

“Both the LCCI and the UHS will collaborate with each other for organizing and promoting philanthropist activities,” he vowed.

He said that it was indeed necessary to collectively fight against this unprecedented situation. The only way out was to win over this virus through finding out the best cure to stay safe and healthy.