UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, on Tuesday engaged in a fruitful discussion with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and strategies to enhance bilateral trade.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, emphasized the strong brotherhood relations between the two nations, which have continued to strengthen over time, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized the need to further bolster these ties on the commercial front.

Ambassador Al Zaabi echoed Minister Kamal’s sentiments, expressing the UAE’s desire to see Pakistan thrive across all sectors.

Despite existing challenges, he highlighted the untapped potential for increasing trade volume between the two countries.

Al Zaabi underscored the deep-rooted and unique relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing their strength and significance.

Minister Kamal reiterated the vast opportunities for collaboration, particularly in fostering people-to-people business relationships.

Both dignitaries expressed their commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation in various sectors.