UAE Ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi on Tuesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral economic relations between both the brotherly countries.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar shared that Pakistan and UAE have long-standing bilateral ties in a number of areas, said a finance ministry statement issued here.

He said that present government was focusing on various avenues of mutual interest so that the existing bilateral relations could be extended to a new level.

The ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on joining Finance Ministry and expressed a keen interest of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest in Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan and assured the UAE’s ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government.