Tough decisions in pipeline to ensure stable economic growth: Pasha

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha said here on Thursday that government was in transitory stage, but

tough decisions were in pipeline for reducing the economic bottlenecks and for ensuring stability in the economic growth.

This stability would bring in greater benefits for businesses as well as masses of the country, the state minister said during a meeting with Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of Asia, Telenor Group, Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan and senior officers also participated in the meeting, said a statement issued by the finance ministry.

The minister appreciated efforts of Telenor team for provision of quality services in Pakistan and contributing in the revenue of the country.

She acknowledged and commended the role of telecommunication sector in growth of digital economy of Pakistan.

She also assured the team that maximum possible support would be provided by the government for the expansion of telecommunication sector in the country.

Earlier, the Telenor team briefed the Minister of State about the vision and mission of their telecommunication business. It was shared that Telenor has a huge role to play in Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth and harnessing new opportunities in telecommunication sector.

Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup shared that Telenor was proud to serve Pakistan’s people and be part of its digital journey, adding that connectivity was an enabler of economic activity and would be an important driver of Pakistan’s next phase of digital growth.

Therefore, it is integral to ensure a conducive business environment for bringing tremendous progress to the country and building a resilient digital economy, Jorgan said and added that Telenor was facing various operational issues relating to spectrum range and taxation rate.