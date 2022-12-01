Thar Coal Block-1 wins 12th Fire Safety Award

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company was invited to attend the award ceremony of the “12th Annual Fire Safety Award” organized by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) of Pakistan.

Kamran Khan Tesori, Governor Sindh, presented the award to the company. This is the second time Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company won the award, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

After the professional review by experts, the jury fully affirmed the implementation of the work in the field of fire safety and the popularization of fire safety by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, and positively recognized the vision of the Company.

The company carries out in-depth investigation of hidden dangers, conducts regular equipment maintenance and holds fire safety knowledge training for many times, to ensure that all employees learn fire protection knowledge and related skills. In addition, the plant site and different offices of the Company all adopt complete fire protection systems and facilities to ensure a safe and reliable working environment for all employees.

Encouraged by the Fire Safety Award, Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company will continue to make sure the implementation of HSE goals and policies, practice into daily work, make continuous progress in fire protection and safety, keep alertness all the time, and make effort to become a model enterprise in fire protection and safety.