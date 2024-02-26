Telenor Pakistan,  EFU Life enhance customer protection with innovative insurance bundles

SLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Telenor Pakistan and EFU Life have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce innovative life and health insurance solutions to the Telenor customer base.

As the first initiative, both entities have designed unique GSM mobile bundles for Telenor users. Telenor subscribers can activate these bundles through My Telenor App, EasyPaisa, and other retail channels, said a news release issued here on Monday. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing customer protection and financial inclusion in Pakistan.

The ‘Monthly Ultimate Offer’ priced at Rs. 1600 per month offers 200 GB data, unlimited on-net and 1200 off-net minutes and impressive insurance cover against natural and accidental cases. This includes coverage up to Rs. 75,000 in case of health benefit and up to Rs. 250,000 in case of loss of life. The insurance coverage is valid for 30 days from the activation of the mobile bundle. The offer requires no additional insurance premium, and claims can be filed directly with EFU Life.

The partnership between Telenor Pakistan and EFU Life aims to address the evolving needs of customers by offering innovative and easily accessible insurance solutions. By integrating insurance coverage directly into Telenor Pakistan’s GSM mobile bundles, customers will now have access to enhanced protection, providing them with peace of mind and financial security.

This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” said Ahsan Maykan, VP Consumer Marketing and Digital Platform, at Telenor Pakistan. “By partnering with EFU Life, we are bridging an untapped gap and providing our valued customers with convenient access to insurance services, further enriching their digital experience.”

During the launch ceremony with Telenor Pakistan, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO, EFU Life said, “We are excited about the strategic partnership, stating that it marks a pivotal moment for both organizations. Our primary focus is on delivering the best possible experience for Telenor subscribers. We are dedicated to tailoring our products to meet the specific needs of our customers, ensuring that they not only meet but exceed expectations. The comprehensive bundled insurance products represent just the beginning of our collaborative journey. Through this partnership, our objective is to heighten awareness about insurance by providing services that contribute significantly to boosting insurance penetration and fostering financial inclusion.”

The partnership between Telenor Pakistan and EFU Life holds the potential to create a positive impact on a broad audience by improving accessibility to insurance services and fostering financial inclusion. Both companies are committed to driving innovation and delivering value to their customers through strategic collaborations and technological advancements.