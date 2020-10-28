ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Federal Ministries of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar said Wednesday that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) had imported sugar at the most competitive rates from the international market without any involvement of government.

In a tweet, he said that the sugar would be sold in the market by Punjab government at prices much below the current retail and ex-mill rates.

“TCP has imported sugar at most competitive rates from intl markets without any govt subsidy involved. It will also be sold in the market by Punjab Govt at prices much below the current retail and ex-mill rates. Novel & convoluted methods of computing “losses” is the latest twist,” he tweeted.

The minister categorically declined a press report that falsely claimed that government had procured 2 million tonnes of sugar from the mills or that government was importing another million tonnes.

According to it total sugar sold in Pakistan is around 5 to 6 million tonnes in a year while the government was importing 150,000 tonnes only.

“The report published also falsely claims that govt had procured 2 million tonnes of sugar from the mills. Or that govt is importing another million tonnes. The total sugar sold in Pak is around 5 to 6 million tonnes in a year! The govt is importing 150k tonnes only,” the minister tweeted.