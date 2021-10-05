Tarin urges ZTBL to streamline human resource

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday urged the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to streamline the existing human resource, introduce innovative banking solutions, improve recoveries and use modern techniques to maximize its potential.

He said this during a meeting with Board of Directors of ZTBL, led by the President Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, said a press release.



Minister commended the idea for financial inclusion of the rural population and emphasized upon maximum participation of women in the farm to retail value chain.



Train underscored the advisory role of ZTBL in facilitating farmers for improved profitability.

The Minister also encouraged ZTBL to extend credit for building agri malls, commodity warehouses and cold storage facilities on public private partnership basis to eliminate the role of middleman.



He said that there is a need to transform the whole agriculture sector to ensure the farmer gets higher income for his produce adding that acknowledged the financial turnaround of the ZTBL.



The Finance Minister affirmed full support and facilitation for the ZTBL.



The President ZTBL briefed about the overall steps taken to restructure organization and the focus is to improve operations by streamlining the existing procedures of the Bank.



The President also underlined the Model Farm concept to educate and facilitate farmers for improving value-added products such as cheese-making, pasteurized milk, fish farming, hydroponics etc for enhancing farm income.



He also included water conservation initiatives such as solar tube wells, drip irrigation for improved harvesting and farming practices.