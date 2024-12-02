Syria- Pakistan connected with historical, religious, cultural ,economic ties: Ambassador Ramez

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan, Dr. Ramez Alraee on Monday said that Syria and Pakistan are connected by historical, religious and cultural ties, which will help in increasing bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

The Ambassador said that Syria has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times and after the 2005 earthquake, Syria helped Pakistan in all spheres.

Pakistan and Syria are of a great Geo-strategic significance in the world’s political arena and due to their geographical location; both countries have also a significant place in the global economy and trade, Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Pakistan, Dr. Ramez Alraee told APP here.

Recently, Pakistan has cooperated fully with Syria and provided humanitarian aid to the Syrian government, which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, he said.

Dr Ramez Alraee said that Syria has huge importance in the Middle East with which Israel has been in conflict for decades and many countries in the region are facing Israeli aggression, including Syria.

The envoy said that Syria has a significant role in world peace and the Syrian government is paying full attention to peace, security and economic development in its country.

In response to a question, he said that economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Syria have been established for decades and are developing day by day.

The ambassador said that there are huge opportunities for religious tourism between Pakistan and Syria and a large number of Pakistanis come to Syria for the Ziarah tour, who are always welcomed by the Syrian government and people.

He said that the Syrian government has provided ample facilities for the people coming for the Ziarah tour visas that are easily available in this regard and more facilities will be created in the future.

The envoy said that apart from this, Syria is a beautiful country due to its natural beauty where there are ample opportunities for traditional tourism as well.

There are vast opportunities for tourists from Pakistan for which the Syrian government is providing more facilities, he said.

Dr. Ramez Alraee said that Syria is an important country in a historical and cultural context, where the heritage of other religions including Islam exists and it is the centre of attention of the whole world.

The Ambassador said that the direct flight between Pakistan and Syria started on November 18th and the first direct flight landed in Lahore it will provide facilities to the traders and business community,

Earlier, Syrian Air Line had started its flight operations from Karachi in 2019 and last week this was the first flight of Syrian Airline to Lahore, for which the Foreign Affairs Ministries and Embassies of both countries have made great efforts.

The Ambassador said that the first direct flight of Syrian Airlines would promote bilateral relations and people-to-people relations between the two countries.

He said that the direct flight between both of the countries would promote economic and trade relations between, and the connections between the people of both countries would be established.

The ambassador said that with the start of flight operations, where the business communities of both countries will be facilitated, tourism will also increase and bilateral economic and trade relations will be promoted.

Dr Ramez said that at this time, the business communities of both countries need to strengthen bilateral relations so that both sides’ economic relations can develop and trade can increase.

He said that many people from Pakistan go to Syria for the Ziarah tour and they will also get facilities after this flight operation and this will increase religious tourism.

The current ambassador of Syria to Pakistan is a Proactive ambassador in Islamabad, who is very popular in think tanks, and literary and political circles and actively participates in various think tanks, seminars and conferences in Islamabad and takes the lead in promoting his country in every forum.

In addition, the Syrian Ambassador is in close contact with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and business associations trade with chambers and industrialists and are playing a huge role in increasing economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Syria.