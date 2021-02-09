ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammedmian Soomro and Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar co-chaired an important meeting to review the progress in the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Chairman of PSM, participated via video link.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Secretary, Additional Secretary Industries, other senior officials of the Ministry and Steel Mill also attended the meeting.

Federal Minister was briefed about the current status of PSM. All pending issues including Valuation of Core Operation Assets and Audit of PSM were discussed in detail. Federal Minister emphasized to achieve the target within time framework .

He also directed all concerned to expedite the process of revival of the national asset.

Chairman Privatisation Commission stated that Privatisation process is moving up as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan in a competitive and transparent manner.