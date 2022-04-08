Sino-Pakistan review progress on CPEC, SEZs

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP):Pakistan and China on Friday reviewed the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and also discussed the future plan for the completion of these projects.

Both sides evaluated the development of CPEC,SEZs, particularly Rashakai, Allama Iqbal, Dhabeji and Bostan SEZs and expressed satisfaction over the achievements so far, said a press release issued by Board of Investment (BOI) here.

The 6th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) Fareena Mazhar and Director General, National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China, Mr.Ying Xiong .

Representatives of Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Chinese Embassy Islamabad were also present in the meeting along with other JWG members.

Contrary to the previous JWG meetings, the 6th JWG witnessed active participation and presentations by the provincial NDRCs in China to strengthen business to business collaborations at the provincial levels between the two countries.

Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong provinces committed to encourage their enterprises to develop linkages with Pakistan’s provincial BOIs and invest therein.

Provincial NDRCs vowed to collaborate with Pakistan’s provincial BOIs for joint efforts to bring in meaningful FDI and strike business to business (B2B) ventures.

The Chinese side showed great interest in the mining sector of Pakistan.

The China Geological Survey and Metallurgical Corporation of China presented their possible proposals for collaboration in the mining sector of Pakistan.

Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) also delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the potential of the sector and possible investment opportunities for Chinese investors.

The Board of Investment also presented proposals of establishing a Special Economic Zone at government to government (G2G) basis and CPEC Tower in Islamabad.