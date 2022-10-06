Senate body for expediting process of fixing wheat support price

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): The Senate’s Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research on Thursday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to expedite the process of fixing uniform support price for wheat for current season as sowing in Sindh had already started.

The committee met here, with Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah in the chair, and discussed issues faced by agriculture sector.

About the matter regarding fixing a uniform minimum support price of wheat, the ministry apprised the meeting that the summary had been floated to Economic Coordination Committee of Cabinet and it was expected that it would be taken up in the next meeting.

The meeting also discussed the issues relating to the employees of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and directed the ministry to take appropriate measures for ensuring that funds for research in cotton seed were disbursed and payment of salaries to be made on a priority basis.

The committee also directed the concerned officials of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to submit a report on the carry-forward vacancies (quota) of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Jam Mehtab Dagar, Naseema Ehsan, and Semee Ezdi, while Senators Rana Mahmood ul Hassan and Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan attended as movers.

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti participated in the meeting as a special invitee. Secretary and Additional Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, officials from other concerned departments also participated the meeting.