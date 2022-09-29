Rs 75 commemorative banknote to be available for general public from Friday

KARACHI, Sep 29 (APP):The commemorative banknote of Rs 75 marking the diamond jubilee of the country’s independence will be available for the general public at the offices of SBP BSC and branches of commercial banks from September 30 (Friday).

The design of the commemorative banknote was unveiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on August 14.

The banknote is predominantly green, complemented by shades of white and yellow. Green represents growth and development, which also derives inspiration from Pakistan’s Islamic identity. White, on the other hand, emphasizes its population’s religious diversity.

Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the note’s front side are its distinct feature.

The Markhor and Deodar trees pictures on the back highlight Pakistan’s national commitment to address climate change and its repercussions.

Both Markhor and Deodar trees serve as symbols of the devastation wrought by these changes and call for urgent measures to combat and reverse environmental degradation.

“This banknote is legal tender under section 25 of the SBP Act, 1956, and can be used as medium of exchange for all transactions across Pakistan,” an SBP press release said on Thursday.

The is the second commemorative note. The first note of such kind was issued some 25 years ago in 1997 to mark the 50

years of independence of Pakistan.