SIALKOT, Nov 08 (APP): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir said on Sunday the local business community

deserve congratulations for building an international standard airport on self-help basis which had raised the image of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held in his honor after visiting Sialkot International Airport. Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javed presided over the function.

Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Miss Sima Kamil, Vice Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, Managing Director Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Director Exchange Policy Department Arshad Mehmood Bhatti, Regional Head Central Javed Ahmed Bhatti, Chief Manager Sialkot Ansar Iftikhar Butt, Joint Director Protocol Muhammad Aqeel Ashraf Rana, Deputy Chief Manager Sialkot Imtiaz Ali, Assistant Chief Manager Sialkot Sohaib Khalil, Security Officer Col (R) Riasat Ali, Former Chairman SIAL Naeem Akhtar, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Engineer Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Chief Financial Officer Bashir Ahmed, Manager Airport Handling Services Muhammad Tariq, Manager Business Development Amir Yaqub, Public Relations Manager Abdul Shakoor Mirza and Assistant Manager Customer Services Adnan Hameed Khalil and other officials were present on the occasion.

Dr Reza Baqir said that what he had heard about Sialkot Airport was now a matter of great pleasure and he satisfaction to see the airport of international standard.

He said, if the business community could make the airport so beautiful, they could establish a bank for small

and medium businesses.

He promised to set up an NBP booth at Sialkot Airport and end the requirement of signing of all directors for opening SIAL account in any bank.

SBP Deputy Governor Miss Sima Kamil expressing her views, said “The success of SIAL was a glaring

example for all of us and we pay tribute to the business community of Sialkot for this achievement”.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited Mian Naeem Javed thanked Governor SBP and his team for

visiting SIAL. He said, the SIAL which had earned good name all over the world, should be publicized at official level.

On this occasion, president SIAL Mian Naeem Javed highlighted the problems faced by SIAL and requested to mention the achievements of Sialkot Airport in the country and abroad where he get the opportunity, which would inspire the business community of Sialkot.

Mian Naeem Javed also demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to help get tax exemption for three years to offset the financial loss caused by COVID-19 to SIAL and to give Sialkot the status of an export zone.

Former chairman SIAL Engineer Khawar Anwar Khawaja congratulated the SBP Governor and his team

on increase in the country’s reserves and prayed for their further success.

Earlier, the Governor along with his delegation visited the airport and expressed pleasures on its quality.