KARACHI, Mar 31 (APP): Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dr. Reza Baqir on Wednesday recommended the formation of working groups to address specific issues related to taxation in digital financial services, integration of government agencies with Raast system and the availability of seamless internet connectivity across Pakistan.

State Bank of Pakistan organized fourth Stakeholders’ meeting on the Digital Financial Ecosystem, which was chaired by SBP Governor, Dr. Reza Baqir. The goal behind these stakeholders’ meetings is to accelerate the agenda on promoting digital financial services in Pakistan and support coordination in cross cutting issues, said SBP statement here.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Country Director of the World Bank, representatives from Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue, Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of IT and Telecommunications, NADRA, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, Karandaaz, and CEOs/Presidents of Banks, Microfinance Banks and Electronic Money Institutions , and several other stakeholders.

Governor Baqir appreciated stakeholders’ support particularly the support extended to SBP by the World Bank, FBR and financial institutions in moving forward the drive for digital financial services.

He briefed the forum about the significant progress made on Raast (Pakistan’s Instant Payment System) and developments on its integration with various government agencies to achieve scale. The developments include integration of banks and microfinance banks on Raast; signing of MoU with the Controller General of Accounts to digitize Government payments.

The Governor also informed participants that despite COVID-19 disruptions, SBP has been diligently working with its partner institutions to keep to the roadmap.

Those present were briefed about the draft Digital Bank Regulatory Framework which was recently published by SBP on its website for public consultation.

The Governor encouraged stakeholders to critically review the framework and share their feedback to enable improvements.

He also informed stakeholders of progress made towards concluding charges for Inter Bank Funds Transfers.

During the meeting, the Governor also discussed the cross-cutting issues pertaining to NADRA, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and FBR and suggested the formation of working groups to address specific issues related to taxation in digital financial services, integration of government agencies with Raast system and the availability of seamless internet connectivity across Pakistan.

The way forward in digital financial services like open banking were discussed and it was agreed to establish a forum to propose recommendations in these areas in line with international best practices.