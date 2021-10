ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Friday said that Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide US$3.6 billion for purchase of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia would pay $3.6 billion to government of Pakistan on monthly basis over a period of two years, Shaukat Tarin said while talking to media in Jhelum.

He said the government of Pakistan would receive $150 million per month that would be utilized only for the oil purchase.