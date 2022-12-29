SAPM Tasneem Qureshi for enhancement of women’s role in business sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Special Assistant to PM for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Thursday stressed on enhancing women’s participation in the business sector and labor force as they could play an integral part in the development of society.

He was addressing as the chief guest to a conference on women empowerment and the role of business women in the economy arranged by Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RWCCI), here on Thursday.

He said small and medium enterprises were very important for developing economies as these enterprises did not require huge finances to run their business and could easily be managed by the owners,

He said, women especially in rural areas, had the potential to be significant change agents as farmers, market vendors, businesswomen, craftsmen, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

The MoS said without ample participation of women in business, no society could make progress.

He was of the view business women can make a significant contribution to the country’s economic development in case they get opportunities.

He lauded the role of the RWCCI for promoting the cottage industry and training the women to run their small businesses at local level.

Earlier welcoming the minister of state /SAPM for Industries and production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, the group leader RWCCI, Vice Chairperson SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chairperson National Business Women Council, Ms.Hina Mansab Khan informed him about the role of RWCCI in empowering the women.

She highlighted the issues they were facing to run the affairs of RWCCI and sought the help of the SAPM to make the process easy to get loans by the business women.

The SAPM assured the members of the RWCCI that he would try his best to resolve their issues and talk to the authorities concerned for the purpose.