Rupee weakens against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs153.65 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.55.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs153.5 and Rs154.4 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 34 paisas and closed at Rs180.52 against the last day’s trading of Rs180.86, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.38, whereas an increase of 52 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs213.02 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.50.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 41.83 and Rs 40.97 respectively.