Rupee gains 3 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): The exchange rate of Pak rupee was strengthened by 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs157.12 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs157.15.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by Rs 1.84 and closed at Rs187.40 against the last day’s trading of Rs189.24, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.44, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.36 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs217.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs 219.04.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa each to close at Rs 42.77 and Rs 41.88 respectively.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs157 and Rs158.8 respectively.