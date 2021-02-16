ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The federal government has released Rs 476.618 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs300.06 billion for federal ministries, Rs135.64 billion for corporations, Rs39.7 billion for special areas, and Rs1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs98.082 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs37.56 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs63.88 billion out of Rs81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs22.48 billion out of allocated fund of Rs29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs258.96 million out of Rs350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs18.8 billion, the Interior Division Rs11.8 billion and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division received Rs10.78 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs6.46 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs46 billion. Likewise, the government also released Rs21.53 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 18.18 billion out of Rs. 25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.