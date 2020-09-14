Razak lauds Pak, China development agreement for Rashakai SEZ

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday lauded the formal signing of the agreement between Pakistan and China for development of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The agreement would be a landmark in the industrial cooperation under the second phase of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor), he said in his twitter account.

He said the development of Rashakai SEZ would revitalize the economic activity

by creating lot of jobs in construction sector for the local population.

Razak Dawood said the SEZ would have far-reaching socio-economic impact in the region by attracting more investment, spurring industrialization, creating employment in

the industry and ensuring export led-growth.

“I congratulate all the stakeholders, particularly the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Board of Investment (BOI), for their efforts in materializing this project, he said.