ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 978.51 points, with positive change of 2.23 percent, closing at 44,766.59 points against 43,788.08 points on the last working day.

A total 455,550,207 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 442,561,882 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.959 billion against Rs21.586 billion previous day.

As many as 403 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 332 of them recorded gain and 59 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 24,898,626 shares and price per share of Rs119.99, Unity Food Ltd with a volume of 23,636,738 and price per share of Rs26.56 and Fauji Cement with volume of 21,085,000 and price per share of Rs22.66.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs690 per share, closing at Rs10190 followed by Nestle Pakistan, share prices of which increased by Rs286.25, closing at Rs6036.25.

Sunrays Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs71.03 per share, closing at Rs876.97 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the decrease of Rs21.54 per share, closing at Rs983.58.