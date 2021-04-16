PSX gains 75 points to close at 45,305 points

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP): The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 75.45 points, with positive change of 0.17 per cent, closing at 45,305.63 points against 45,230.18 points on the last working day.

A total 173,522,529 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 347,665,735 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.743 billion against Rs 12.601 billion the previous day.

As many as 366 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 207 of them recorded gain and 139 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 21,518,500 shares and price per share of Rs 31.36, Telecard Limited with a volume of 21,447,000 and price per share of Rs 12.37 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 16,199,233 and price per share of Rs 163.76.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum increase of Rs 58.28 per share, closing at Rs 933.33 followed by Bhanero Tex, share prices of which increased by Rs 54.90, closing at Rs 949.90.

Pak TobaccoXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs 37.97 per share, closing at Rs 1500 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the decrease of Rs 29 per share, closing at Rs 970.