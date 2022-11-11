PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 191 points

TheISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday continued with bullish trend, gaining 191.68 points, a positive change of 0.45 percent, closing at 43,092.95 against 42,901.27 points on the last working day.

A total of 232,788,982 shares were traded during the day as compared to 293,900,713 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.625 billion against Rs 10.212 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 172 of them recorded gains and 142 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with 21,136,752 shares at Rs 5.13 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 17,903,067 shares at Rs 1.55 per share, and TLP Properties with 15,102,841 shares at Rs 19.22 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 249 per share price, closing at Rs 5900, whereas the runner-up was Pak Tobacco with a Rs 39.33 rise in its per share price to Rs 939.33.

Bata (Pak) XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99 per share closing at Rs 1901 followed by Pak Services with a Rs 62.25 decline to close at Rs 767.75.