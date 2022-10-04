PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 138 points

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 138.73 points, a positive change of 0.34 percent, closing at 41,350.43 against 41,211.70 points on the last working day.

A total of 593,437,368 shares were traded during the day compared to 185,369,288 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.350 billion against Rs. 9.382 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,161 of them recorded gain and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 346,036,500 shares at Rs.1.63 per share, Flying Cement with 30,372,500 at Rs.8.19 and K-Electric Ltd with 19,373,500 at Rs.2.94 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs56.50 per share price, closing at Rs.1,080 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber with Rs 56 rise in per share price to Rs.1,289.

Premium Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.59.99 per share closing at Rs740 followed by Blessed Textile with Rs 34.99 decline to close at Rs.465.