PM approves formation of a NEDP under STPF -2020-25

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): The Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a National Export Development Board (NEDB) under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25.

The National Export Development Board will hold its meetings monthly where all the issues relating to Pakistan’s export will be discussed; the adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

He said that “I just met the Prime Minister, Imran Khan” and the National Export Development Board will be headed by the Prime Minister and will also include exporters.

He said that as far as trade matters are concerned, it was agreed that trade will not be disrupted and that the principle of open and secure borders will be pursued.

Razak Dawood said that “our exporters must aggressively pursue our bilateral trade as now our borders will remain continuously open.”

At a meeting on border management under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, several matters relating to coordination and management of all activities at the border came under discussion, he informed.