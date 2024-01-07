PFC delegation to attend Sial Montreal Canada Expo

LAHORE, Jan 07 (APP):Pakistan Furniture Council’s (PFC) delegation will attend a three-day Sial Montreal Canada Expo to be held from May 15 this year, for exploring new market and promotion of bilateral trade.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq announced this in a meeting with a delegation of exhibitors led by Chaudhry Muhammad Araib here Sunday.

He said, “The prime objective of this visit would be to explore the possibilities of expanding trade relations; fostering joint collaboration; and identifying potential investment avenues between the two countries.”

During the visit, he explained, the delegation would engage in meaningful discussions with key stakeholders, government officials, and business leaders in Canada.

The PFC chief said, “We are enthusiastic about the prospect of building lasting partnership that will not only boost the furniture industry but also contribute to the overall economic development of both countries.”

The PFC is fully committed to promote economic ties and strengthen partnerships, he said, citing, “By fostering collaboration, we can create mutually beneficial opportunities that contribute to the growth of both economies. We look forward to the opportunity to exchange ideas, share expertise, and establish connections which will pave the way for a successful and fruitful collaboration between two countries.”