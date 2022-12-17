Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that government has provided maximum relief on petroleum products to facilitate the masses in the country.

In a tweet, the minister said that during the month from September 30 to December 15, 2022, the petrol price in the country was reduced by Rs 22.63 as it went down from Rs 247.43 to Rs 214.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, the prices of diesel and light diesel oil were also reduced by Rs19.63 and Rs28.28 per litre respectively during the period under review.

AlhamdoLilah!

Total reduction in petroleum products during October-December 2022 period 👇 pic.twitter.com/RtNVEgRj4J — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) December 17, 2022

He said that the price of diesel reduced from Rs247.43 to Rs 227.80 per litre and price of light diesel oil brought down from Rs197.26 to Rs169 per litre to provide maximum relief to general public in the county.

Finance Minister said that the price of kerosene oil was also reduced by Rs30.19 per litre as it went down from Rs202.02 in September 30, 2022 to Rs171.84 in December 15, 2022.